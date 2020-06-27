Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Martin Campbell

Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

Scottish Hockey is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Martin Campbell on 25th June 2020.



Martin was a central figure in officiating in Scotland having officiated in a number of roles at the top level of Scottish Hockey, and putting in a lot of time and effort as a volunteer supporting officiating the sport.

Martin was TD at the Indoor World Cup and was heavily involved in indoor hockey at both national, and international levels.

For many, Martin was one of the first TD’s they ever worked with and he had a positive impact on those he worked with, sharing knowledge and his time. He was involved in many indoor tournaments in Glasgow and officials committees.

Martin was Secretary of the EHF Indoor Committee in the years pre-internet where he managed the EHF’s Indoor events, spending many volunteer hours agreeing match schedules and planning with our hosts.

Martin was also an international umpire, EHF TD and Umpires Manager.

Martin was awarded the EHF Diploma of Merit in 2005 in recognition of his fantastic work for the EHF.

Scottish Hockey Officials Convenor Barbara Morgan said, “Personally Martin was one of the first TD’s I worked with and he was always generous with his time and gave great advice to those of us starting out.

“All those of us in IAP have fond memories of Martin and his wife Beryl; a smashing couple who always had time for people. One of life’s true gentlemen he will be sadly missed and I send all our condolences to his wife and family.”

Scottish Hockey Union media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.