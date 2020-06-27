Scottish Hockey is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Martin Campbell on 25th June 2020.





Martin was a central figure in officiating in Scotland having officiated in a number of roles at the top level of Scottish Hockey, and putting in a lot of time and effort as a volunteer supporting officiating the sport.



Martin was TD at the Indoor World Cup and was heavily involved in indoor hockey at both national, and international levels.



For many, Martin was one of the first TD’s they ever worked with and he had a positive impact on those he worked with, sharing knowledge and his time. He was involved in many indoor tournaments in Glasgow and officials committees.



Martin was Secretary of the EHF Indoor Committee in the years pre-internet where he managed the EHF’s Indoor events, spending many volunteer hours agreeing match schedules and planning with our hosts.



Martin was also an international umpire, EHF TD and Umpires Manager.



Martin was awarded the EHF Diploma of Merit in 2005 in recognition of his fantastic work for the EHF.



Scottish Hockey Officials Convenor Barbara Morgan said, “Personally Martin was one of the first TD’s I worked with and he was always generous with his time and gave great advice to those of us starting out.



“All those of us in IAP have fond memories of Martin and his wife Beryl; a smashing couple who always had time for people. One of life’s true gentlemen he will be sadly missed and I send all our condolences to his wife and family.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release