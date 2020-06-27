By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans



AFTER a few false alarms, national hockey coach Roelant Oltmans will finally be flying back to Malaysia tomorrow.





Oltmans had a ticket ready a few weeks ago but special administrative visa issues thwarted his return from the Netherlands.



He is expected to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang on Monday.



"Oltmans has finally received the green light to return to Malaysia. Apart from renewing his work permit, we had to secure letters from the National Sports Council and the Immigration Department of Malaysia for his return," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Oltmans joined his family in the Netherlands in late March following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Dutchman, however, is unlikely to take charge of the national team when they report for training on Wednesday.



"Although he has taken a Covid-19 test (which declared him virus free) in the Netherlands, he will be subject to another test in Malaysia.



"He may have to self-quarantine before he can meet the players in training.



"The immigration personnel at KLIA will advise him accordingly," added Subahan.



