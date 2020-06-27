Andy Watters





Frank and Anna Toman pictured at their home in England



THE name kept cropping up…



Frank Toman.





The only man ever to win Hogan Cup titles with two schools…



The man who played minor and senior football for Armagh on the same day…



A great kicker of a dead ball…



The best left-foot I ever saw…



But what became of the free-spirited former Clann Eireann forward who left Ireland after Bloody Sunday, returned to play in Armagh's run to the 1977 All-Ireland final but left these shores again?



The trail had gone cold until a chance remark unearthed a vital clue.



“I think his daughter plays hockey for England now,” said a team-mate who'd been extolling Toman's virtuoso left peg.



An internet search soon proved he was right, she does. Anna Toman, born and bred outside Derby, plays for England and Great Britain too and she'd be looking forward to the Olympic Games in Tokyo right now were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.



A message to Anna on social media opened the door to a chat with father and daughter while they spent the lockdown at home in Derby.



Anna, a 27-year-old defender/midfielder, plays her club hockey for Wimbledon and has won 36 caps for England, 14 for Great Britain and won medals at the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games



Growing up, she heard tall tales of Frank's sporting achievements. But what does GAA, Croke Park or the Dubs mean to a girl from Derby?



“When I was younger he used to tell us stories about where he played and who he played against but I never appreciated how good he was until I was a bit older,” she says.



“We went over to Lurgan for one of my grandparent's funeral and all his friends were speaking about dad and telling me how good he was. So then I thought: ‘Ok, he's not just blowing his own trumpet here'.”



He wasn't.



Frank's sporting story began during his time as a boarder at St Colman's College, Newry.



His precocious talent marked him out as a star at Violet Hill where achievements on the field are often ranked at least on equal terms with achievements in the classroom.



He captained the St Colman's teams at every level and was a MacRory and Hogan Cup winner in 1967, aged just 15. It undoubtedly came as a hammerblow to the school a couple of years later when their goldenboy decided he'd switch to St Mary's CBS because he wanted to take an A-Level in Economics and Political Science and go on to study economics at the University of Ulster.



“St Colman's didn't offer that at A-Level so I went down to St Mary's for a year,” Frank explains.



“It turned out to be the best college team I played in, a tremendous side.”



With Toman on board and the likes of Gerry McHugh (future Antrim captain) and Sean Sands (future Down captain) leading the way, St Mary's went on a run in 1971 that saw them become the only school from Belfast ever to capture college football's greatest prize.



Along the way they played St Colman's and the reception for Frank was… frosty.



“We played them in Newry,” he recalls.



“Fr Treanor was the manager and I think he took it to heart that I had left. When he was walking out I went over to shake hands with him – to wish him good luck – and he just turned away from me. I went to shake hands with Gerry O'Neill (assistant-manager) and he shook his head and whispered: ‘I don't think I'm allowed to talk to you'.”



He laughs now but he wasn't laughing then.



“I got a bit mad,” he says.



“I said to the other boys: ‘Just give me the ball'. I scored a lot of goals in the first 15 minutes and we scored 6-13 that day. I was really mad that I had been shunned after having been captain of all the teams at St Colman's through the years.”



He'd been playing senior football for his club Clann Eireann since the age of 15, won an Ulster minor title with Armagh in 1967 and was thrown into the Orchard county senior team as an 18-year-old.



However, the political situation in the North spiralled out of control and his football career and his education (he'd passed his A-Levels and qualified for the New University of Ulster) were both put on hold.



“Bloody Sunday happened,” he says.



“Fr Edward Daly (the priest who famously waved a blood-stained handkerchief while helping to ferry wounded Civil Rights protesters to safety during Bloody Sunday) came in to the campus and spoke about what had happened that day and all the dinner ladies who worked in the canteen came out and started heckling him.



“I thought there was going to be a civil war and I would have to take a side. A lot of the lads I ran about with were Protestants so there's no way I was going to be told who I had to identify with or what side I was on.



“In those days people only had to ask you your name or what school you went to and they could find out whether you were a Protestant or a Catholic and put a label on you and I disliked that intensely.



“I thought: ‘What am I doing here?' So I cleared off to the Channel Islands and then went to London for a few years.”



His football boots were left in Lurgan while he went off to see a bit of the world. But he returned in 1976 and by then Gerry O'Neill – his former teacher and mentor at St Colman's – was the Armagh manager.



It had been lower league toil and short Championship runs for the Orchard County for several years before O'Neill took over but the arrival of Jimmy Smyth (a former team-mate of Toman's at St Colman's) and Joe Kernan began to change all that.



Armagh began that 1977 Championship campaign in style. Cavan and Monaghan were both swept aside and Toman scored three points in each of those wins. However an ankle ligament injury – an unwanted relic from his minor days – hampered his progress and despite those scoring hauls, he was dropped to the bench for the Ulster final win over Derry.



“I was a sub from then on,” he says and, over 40 years on, there's a slight change in his relaxed tone that makes you feel it still rankles with him slightly.



“The county chairman didn't particularly like me for whatever reason. We still have a tea towel from 1977 that lists the team and the subs. My name is on the subs and my son used to ask me: ‘Dad, what colour was the bench you were sitting on at Croke Park?' I nearly battered him!”



Armagh progressed but in the All-Ireland final their forwards were struggling to put a dent in the Dublin defence and O'Neill turned to Toman: “He said: ‘Right Frank, come on' but I was told to sit down again and I ended up going on in the last 15 minutes. By that stage the match was over.”



He continued to play for Clann Eireann but rugby had caught his eye and, aged 30, he joined Lurgan Rugby Club. Despite having no background in the sport he was soon playing regularly as out-half.



He moved back to Belfast and returned to the University of Ulster, switching rugby club's to Civil Service where his wife Janice played centre-forward for the hockey team. In 1988, they moved to Derby and they've been there since.



Frank played rugby until he was 50 in his adopted home and he also won his only club championship medal with Derby after helping to set up a Gaelic Football club in the English town.



“We won the Midlands Championship and got to the All-England semi-final,” he recalls.



“We played a team from London and we went down there. I noticed all these boys getting off a bus with official-looking Kerry county bags. I had played county football so I knew what I was looking at and I thought: ‘Hang on, this isn't the team we're supposed to play, is it?' But it was! This club we were supposed to play had got the Kerry U21 side over to play for them. They beat us – but only by a point – and then thrashed somebody else in the final.



“After the game, I went into the clubhouse and I noticed these lads sitting at one end and the Kerry boys sitting at the other. I took a walk over and said: ‘Boys are you enjoying your weekend?' They said: ‘Ah it's great, we were flown over, nice hotel, free food, free drink…'



“I said: ‘You are the Kerry U21 team?' They said: ‘Yeah, yeah'. So I went to their coach and I said: ‘You are a total cheat – the local lads who live and work in London got you to the semi-final and you dropped all of them!' I think all those local lads left the club after it, which was very sad.”



And so the chance of an All-England title went the same way as his All-Ireland dream. He still follows the game but nowadays spends a lot of his time travelling around Europe in his mobile home following Anna's fortunes with the GB and England teams. Anna has progressed from U16 through U18 and U21s to the senior side and just missed out on a place in the GB squad that won gold at the Rio Olympic Games.





Anna Toman will be crucial to Great Britain's gold medal bid at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games



“I get a lot more nervous watching Anna than I ever did when I was playing,” says Frank but it seems that Anna has inherited her father's inner-calm and leadership skills on the field. She has captained England at each age level on the way up to the senior ranks.



“Mum says I get it from my dad,” she says.



“I've got quite a calm nature on the pitch, which some of the girls don't, so sometimes when they're getting a bit firey and hot-headed they look to me to calm them down. Mum says that's something I got from dad from his sporting days. Mum was a bit more feisty!”



Like her brother, who had trials for Leicester City and was a keen rugby player, Anna gravitated towards sport from childhood. There was athletics and soccer and it was “sport every evening growing up” but hockey was her number one from early on.



“My mum also played so we bonded over hockey,” she explains.



“As I got older it started taking up more of my time and I had to give up the other sports but thankfully it has paid off.”



She trialled for the Great Britain Rio Olympic Games squad towards the end of 2015 but didn't make it. Instead she went on her travels and was playing hockey in Perth when the GB girls beat Holland 2-0 in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the final.



She admits she “didn't feel quite ready for that squad” but made sure she was ready for the next one.



“When they won the gold, I knew it was going to be great for the sport and I got an email inviting me to come back to England for trials,” Anna explains.



“I came back from Australia in October and the next day I went to the trials. They lasted for five-six weeks and then I got offered a full-time contract to start in January 2017. So since then I've been a full-time athlete in the programme.



“I came in at quite a good time because the girls had won in Rio and we got more funding but also there were quite a few retirements from the Rio squad so quite a few of us were able to get into the squad. It was a great opportunity for me and I got picked to play straightaway and thankfully I've been picked for everything since.



“It has been quite a rollercoaster of a few years, I've gone from one of the youngest without much experience behind me to now I'm one of the more experienced players which is a bit weird! People look to me now sometimes, so it has changed a lot in three years.”



The Tokyo Olympics were due to begin on July 24 and, as defending champions, Great Britain would have been in the crosshairs of all the competing nations.



“The women's hockey final was one of the most-watched events of that Olympic Games,” says Anna.



“It was huge and we saw great success from it and that is something that has to keep going, we have to keep pushing it.



“We had quite a good few months leading up to it in training and we were starting to ramp it up in terms of fitness and practice matches, we'd be getting warm-weather training because Tokyo was going to be the hottest Olympics ever,” Anna explains.



“So then, to be told that is has been postponed until next year was a big blow but it was obviously the right decision. It's a tough one but hopefully it will go ahead next year – it's still the dream and it's just been delayed a year hopefully.”



Beaten finalists in Rio, Holland are number one in the world and the other traditional powerhouses of the ladies' game – Argentina, Germany, Australia and New Zealand – will be in contention in Japan and up-and-coming nations including India and Spain will have a say.



“That's what you want in the Olympic Games,” says Anna.



“You don't want it to be obvious who's going to win but Holland are always the favourites. We'll see what happens.”



Had she grown up in Lurgan, Anna might have swung a hurley instead of a hockey stick but life took her in another direction. Now she's the sporting star of the Toman family?



“Yeah I am,” she answers with a laugh, “but don't tell Dad I said that…”



Irish News