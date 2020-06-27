



Kimberly Thompson is set to move to America in September, a switch which sees her move on following a spectacular five-year spell with AH&BC Amsterdam, culminating in their national title and EHCC crown last season.





It brings the curtain down on a 13-year stint in the Hoofdklasse, playing for three years with Laren and then five seasons with Hurley before moving across the forest to the Wagener Stadium.



Half-American, Thompson hopes to move to the US with her boyfriend Steven in September and explained the reasons for the switch.



“Steven has his own digital marketing company with only American customers and it has always been a dream to work and live there,” she said. “I’m ready for a cool new adventure, that’s why we’re going to do this.”



She had hoped to finish on a high with Amsterdam but her final season ended on a frustrating note as, first, a hamstring injury and then the pandemic meant she did not have the chance to contest the Hoofdklasse run-in nor the EHL Women’s debut on home turf.



“I worked very hard for six months to come back,” she said. “But I am proud of how I did my entire rehabilitation. So last year was really my closing and this year was just one more lesson” laughed the always positive defender.



Speaking about her personal highlights, last season was the clear winner.



“When I came from Hurley five years ago, I was immediately welcomed with open arms. I had a really good time. Such a nice team, with internationals young and old, to play with.



“Last yeat, the first half of the season did not go so well but, in the second half, all heads were turned and everything worked out.”



Another highlight was the team trip with Hockey Dreams Foundation to Zambia. “It was a special and wonderful experience.



“We received guided tours of the village, trained the children, trained with the local Ladies team and went on safari. It was very nice to see how nice the people are there and how much they liked that we were there. Hockey Dreams Foundation does a great job there. A team trip you will never forget!”



At this stage, the conclusion of the 2019/20 EHL FINAL8 is currently being planned to take place from October 14 to 18, 2020 at Amsterdam’s Wagener Stadium. The event will only take place subject to advice from the Dutch government guidelines.



Euro Hockey League media release