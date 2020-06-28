Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Glory After Gloom

Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020
A book after long time - Kindle edition.



'GLORY AFTER GLOOM' is a journey with Indian women’s hockey for the last 10 years. It chronicles each and every tournament the women have taken part in since 2010; dwells on how they fared, evaluates significance in winning and losing,



with an eye for detail. Each player's career, profile, entry into the international area and their growth are traced and presented with compassion.

Besides the team's performance in international forums, how select players evolved from wannabe to winning mascots is a natural corollary to the extensive work.

The second part of the chronicle is devoted to statistics.

You can download the book on your PC, laptop, mobile with kindle apps and read. You need not have precise kindle device to read the book.

