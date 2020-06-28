ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar called on the Federal Government to help the game re-stand on its feet by convening provincial sports authorities meeting to dig out the possibilities of evolving a long-standing and result-oriented system for the systematic development of the game.





Talking to The News here in Islamabad Friday, PHF president said hockey required government and provincial support more than it had ever before. “Even in the best of environment, Federal Government always supported hockey knowing well that it has not only earned laurels for the country, it is also face of the nation. Now if the major share of sports finances are with the provinces, the federal government position even becomes more important. As a guardian of a national cause, it is the responsibility of the federal government to arrange a meeting of all the concerned provincial authorities along with federation officials to ascertain as should be done, what is required, where federations is at fault or what responsibilities the federal and provincial governments have in making hockey a favourite sports of masses.”



He said that the game had seen its highs and lows in recent past what it lacked however was consistent support from federal and provincial governments. “Admitted that following eighteen amendment, provinces also have to show support for the game. It is a must on the federal government to make provinces realize as where centre can help and where provinces can put their share in establishing the base of national sport. History of the country is evident that the federal government always came forwards and helped the game stand on its feet. Amid COVID-19, federal government responsibility becomes even greater. The government needs to come forward to support PHF in coordination with provinces.”



Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar claimed that there had been no support from the federal government to the PHF during the last almost three years. “We did not get a penny from the federal government during this period of time.”



