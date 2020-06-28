By Jugjet Singh





File Photo: National junior women’s coach Lailin Abu Hassan. - STR/OWEE AH CHUN



MALAYSIAN junior women's coach Lailin Abu Hassan is ready to take up the challenge to groom players good enough to help the senior team become Asia's No 1 in eight years.





"Currently, the best juniors in the country are with me. But since it is a long-term project, I will absorb more Under-16 players into the system.



"Youngsters who shine in the Razak Cup (Sept 18-26) will be considered.



"It would be better to have between 30 and 35 players in my squad so that I can groom them to achieve the eight-year plan.



"I am focused on grooming quality players for the senior team," said Lailin.



The coach for the women's senior team will be named next month.



"I have four players, who have played senior hockey, eligible for the Junior Asia Cup.



"We will try our best in this Junior World Cup qualifier," he added.



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have yet to finalise new dates for the postponed boys and girls' Junior Asia Cup.



The women's senior team are ranked fifth in Asia behind India, Japan, China and South Korea.



New Straits Times