By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team will resume training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday but without chief coach Roelant Oltmans.





Oltmans, who returned to Holland two months ago, will arrive here tomorrow morning but he will only join the team after he completes his 14-day quarantine.



Malaysian Hockey Confede-ration (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said Oltmans had under gone two swab tests in Holland and both tests had returned negative.



“He would undergo another test when he lands here but we are optimistic that his test will be negative,” said Subahan.



“Oltmans will not join the training the first two weeks but he will be monitoring their training sessions through Zoom.



“His two assistants – Mohd Amin (Rahim) and Mohd Nasihin (Nubli) will be in charge of the team’s training in his absence,” said Subahan.



A total of 34 players will report for duty under strict training procedures.



“The players are not allowed to train together as they have to maintain social distancing.



“They will do individual training for the next one month,” said Subahan.



“We hope the players will get to train together in August.”



With the cancellation of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in September, the team will only have one international assignment this year – the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in November.



The dates of the tournament, however, has not been confirmed.



