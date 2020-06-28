



England Hockey’s return to hockey roadmap remains at Step 2, although the national governing body is still hopeful of the 2020/21 season taking place.





English hockey has a five-step plan for hockey to fully commence, with socially distanced training currently in place and the latest recommendation stating that clubs should plan for a normal season.



A statement said: “We fully recognise that different clubs face different challenges, and this is being taken into account in our decision making. We expect that access to facilities is likely to improve over coming weeks as more leisure provision reopens but some pitches may not be accessible for some time yet.”



Meanwhile, sport in Holland will see sports complexes fully opened from Wednesday, while over-18s will be allowed to participate in contact hockey.



As far as hockey equipment goes, a Dutch hockey edict recommends all corner masks to be cleaned after each use with disinfectant spray.



It suggests that this task should be done by substitutes, while masks should be owned and not shared by players.



If hockey matches resume, there will also be a limit of 250 spectators. However, fans will be refrained from singing and shouting and must keep 1.5m apart.



