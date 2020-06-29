



At the beginning of June Polytan installed hockey’s first ever SmarTracks System as part of the exciting new hockey facility at Massey University in Palmerston North, New Zealand.





The new hockey pitch, built on an old overflow car park, incorporated Polytan’s innovative in-ground SmarTracks System which can test and record fitness levels and precise performance diagnostics down to the millisecond. The system consists of SmarTracks timing gates that are invisibly integrated into the pitch, a wearable sensor weighing just 12g and the SmarTracks diagnostics software.



The stand-out pitch was constructed using the same surface developed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Poligras® Tokyo GT – the most environmentally-friendly synthetic turf made of 60% regrowable raw materials, specifically sugar cane. The new pitch also features water harvesting and LED lights with hinging towers and Intelligent Play Pitch monitoring.



The Manawatu community are thrilled to be back playing hockey at this new Massey University facility now that restrictions have been lifted.



“It will assist with fostering excellence through providing a world-class facility for hockey players of all ages to hone their skills, and for student and staff engagement as the turf will be accessible for Massey’s community to use as a further source of recreation,” Vice-chancellor, professor Jan Thomas.



