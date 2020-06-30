By Nigel Duncan







Peace appears to have broken out in Scottish Hockey after what a spokesman described as “turbulent times” in the seat of power.





A compromise has been brokered and a new management committee formed including Martin Shepherdson of Grange Hockey Club.



John Mackenzie, president of Scottish Hockey, will chair the ten-strong board and a statement from the Glasgow-based organisation said: “There have been turbulent times across Scottish Hockey over the past few weeks, but a crisis can create an opportunity to bring our Scottish hockey family together again.



“The recent vote of trustees was impacted by the limited quality of the associated data. Within these restrictions, it was agreed by all parties to have resulted in a split vote.



“The president and chair (of Scottish Hockey) are pleased to announce a compromise solution that a new management committee will be formed to restart the journey of returning, when appropriate, to the field of play and create a proposal that all registered, clubs, schools and bodies will have an opportunity to vote on.”



The statement added: “This committee will reach out to our hockey family to ensure all have an opportunity to contribute on the way forward, be it voting on proposals or on serving on small committees that will be formed to take our sport forward into a brighter future.”



The Management Committee: chair – John Mackenzie, Scottish Hockey president; Peter Gillespie, Scottish Hockey vice-president; Barbara Morgan, Scottish Hockey board director and officials convenor;; Ally Dick, Scottish Hockey discipline convenor and umpire appointments convenor;; Anne Witherspoon; David Sweetman, Scottish Hockey chief executive; Andy Tennant, Scottish Hockey head of performance;. Jamie Frail, Scottish Hockey head of domestic game; Martin Shepherdson, Grange Hockey Club; David Bond, chair of Scottish Students Sport – Hockey Group.



Stewart Gilmour, director Scottish Hockey, will act as an observer/facilitator and non-voting member.



The Edinburgh Reporter