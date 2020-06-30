

GB Goalkeepers Training



Great Britain’s senior international squads will begin a phased Return To Training (RTT) process on Tuesday 29 June.





The two squads will return to Bisham for the first time in more than three months next week, having been unable to train on a hockey pitch together since late February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Great Britain Hockey has been working with the National RTT Covid-19 working group – which has included government departments, Chief Medical Officers and representatives from other sports – to define a five-stage process for the country’s elite athletes to return to training.



Throughout this process, there has been a focus on prioritising health, well-being and social responsibility; following government guidelines; minimising and preventing the spread of and risk of contracting Covid-19 and preparing staff, players and the team to effectively excel in 2021.



Stage 1 activity will be taking place for at least 2 weeks and will always involve unopposed training with 2m social distancing. Athletes will be in small groups and remain in these groups throughout the period.



When appropriate the squads will move to Stage 2 which will allow more opposed activity initially in small groups and then building to larger groups. Social distancing will remain in place outside of the times in training sessions where opposed activity is running.



The third stage of RTT will see a return to more ‘normal’ training with larger groups but still operating within relevant government guidelines.



Athletes and staff have been provided with detailed information and support with the requirements and risks associated with RTT and all have been supported to make individual decisions about when the best time to return to training is for them. This will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.



Great Britain Hockey media release