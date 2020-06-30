



AZS Politechnika Poznańska’s women won the Polish title last weekend as competitive hockey starts its tentative journey back into view.





The university side won the final last Sunday with a 3-2 win over KS Hockey Start Brzeziny to secure the Polish 2019/20 title.



They built up a healthy first half lead with Wiktoria Blaszyk’s 18th minute goal augmented by an effort from Asrianna Losiak before half-time.



Start stormed back to equalise the game at 2-2 by the 46th minute courtesy of Emilia Kowalska and Juliya Grzelak but Blaszyk found the winning touch in the 55th minute to carry the day.



On the men’s side, LKS Gąsawa were 3-1 winners over WKS Grunwald Poznan in their Terravita Polish Cup semi-final while AZS AWF Poznan beat Politechnika 5-0, setting up a final showdown on Sunday, July 5.



Grunwald do have a second chance at silverware, however, as they play KS Pomorzanin Toruń next Saturday where they aim to complete their 24th national championship.



Euro Hockey League media release