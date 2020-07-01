



GB midfielder Jo Hunter is back in the club game after signing for Buckingham HC, the current national indoor hockey champions.





After nearly 18 months away from club hockey, Hunter, 29, will play with the Premier Division side after leaving Surbiton.



Hunter last played for the club from 2006-2009 before going on to study at Nottingham University.



She said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be heading back ‘home’ to Buckingham after 10+ years.



The club has grown and achieved so much in that time whilst keeping the passion, drive and togetherness that was instilled in me when I first joined.”



Hunter will combine club duties with her GB commitments at Bisham Abbey as she bids to make the Tokyo 2020 squad.



Buckingham coach Zak Jones said: “Having coached Jo during her first spell at the club and having known her and her family for many years, I am confident that we have a player who knows the club really well, understands our core values and whose pace, athleticism and experience will be a real asset to the squad moving forward.”



