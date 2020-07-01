



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the winners of the 2020 Annual Awards, presented by Longstreth, that more broadly recognize, honor and celebrate individuals across the field hockey community whose contributions have made a major and lasting impact on the game of field hockey in the United States.





Thank you to all of those that took the time to vote and congratulations to all of the following award winners. The 2020 Annual Award winners are:



USA Field Hockey Grow the Game Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Member that has help lay a foundation, build a lasting program and impacted their community through field hockey. They have provided opportunities to countless field hockey players in their region that would not exist without their efforts



Grow the Game Award Winner: Rebecca Maciejewski



USA Field Hockey National Coach Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Coach Member that exemplifies the values of sportsmanship, fair play and healthy competition. This individual is dedicated to their craft and works tirelessly to make their players, fellow coaches and the field hockey community better.



National Coach Award Winner: Kelly Doton



USA Field Hockey National Umpire Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Umpire Member who has shown integrity and love of the game on and off the field of play. This recipient has treated players, coaches and fans with respect while enforcing the rules and keeping the game safe and fair.



National Umpire Award Winner: Mary Driscoll



USA Field Hockey National Club of the Year Award - is presented to the USA Field Hockey Member Club who has excelled on and off the field of play. This club has demonstrated skills on the pitch that are recognized by their peers and fans, but equally important they have shown their passion for hockey and sportsmanship off the pitch. They have used field hockey to make an impression on the lives of others and brought opportunity to their community.



Club of the Year Award Winner: Central Penn Field Hockey



USA Field Hockey Humanitarian Award - presented to an individual who has transcended the game of field hockey and achieved something inspirational to us all. This individual has used field hockey to better themselves, his/her community and beyond.



Humanitarian Award Winner: Tori Whitcher



The winners of each category will be honored on USA Field Hockey's website over the next few weeks. Make sure to check usafieldhockey.com to view the winners' stories.



