by Helge Schütz





Emilia Kashopola in action for Namibia against Zambia.



MARC Nel, the president of the Namibia Hockey Union has welcomed MTC's entry into hockey, following Tuesday's announcement of a N$3 million sponsorship to the sport code over the next three years.





The sponsorship will go towards the national men and women's teams to help them cover their international commitments, with each squad receiving N$500 000 per year for the next three years.



The teams will be known as the MTC national men and MTC national women's teams and will have MTC logos on their clothing and kits. Nel on Wednesday said the sponsorship was a long time coming.



"We have been engaging with MTC since 2016, but it just never got off the ground, because of their huge involvement in soccer, with the Premier League sponsorship amounting to millions. But now that agreement has not been renewed and the MTC board decided to rather sponsor different sport codes and cultural groups to give a bigger spread over the Namibian market, so we were one of the lucky recipients to receive sponsorships,” he said.



"This is great news because in the past the players had to cover their own expenses to go and compete internationally, but now if they have to make a contribution, it will be marginal. It's always a costly affair to attend international tournaments, especially in central, east or northern Africa, so this will help us a lot,” he said.



The chances of Namibia participating in international matches this year, though, are diminishing by the day due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Namibia is supposed to compete at the Africa qualifying tournament for the 2021 Indoor World Cup, in Durban, South Africa in September, after it was postponed from June.



With the Indoor World Cup taking place in Belgium in March 2021, time is running out and Nel said it was unlikely that the qualifiers will still take place.



"I chatted to the CEO of the South African Hockey Association yesterday and at this stage it looks highly unlikely. No one knows when the borders will open and there is no way that a team will agree to going into quarantine two weeks before and two weeks after a tournament, because that will put them at a distinct disadvantage,” he said.



"If that's the case then the International Hockey Federation's directives regarding Covid-19 will come into force, which states that the country with the highest world ranking will then qualify for the World Cup. In that case Namibia's women's team will qualify because we are ranked 11th in the world, while South Africa is ranked 14th, while for the men, South Africa will qualify because they are ranked higher than us,” he said.



Two other international tournaments, the Afcon qualifiers and the Afcon Junior Cup, which were due to take place this year, have already been postponed till next year, although the new dates and venues still have to be be finalised.



Nel, meanwhile, said they hoped to start playing soon again so that they can complete their local league obligations for the year.



"We recently had an exco meeting and will have a council meeting next week when we will propose to finish the Bank Windhoek Indoor League in July, because we just need three more weekends to finish it. Then we hope to hold the Bank Windhoek Outdoor League from the end of August to the end of October,” he said.



Nel, however, warned hockey players to stick to the stringent guidelines that they have set.



"The NHU will now forward its guidelines for training and practise games, and league games at venues to the Namibia Sport Commission, which must approve them before we can start. There are a lot of precautions that we have to take, like sanitising the venue, taking players' temperatures, and regularly cleaning the balls - there's a long list that we have to implement,”he said.



"We hope to start practising next week, but we told the clubs and training squads not to do anything unless we get the green light from the government. The NHU will distance itself if one of our groups is caught by the authorities



training without any guidelines in place, and we will definitely also not pay the N$2 000 fine. I know everyone is keen to start playing again, but they will just have to wait a bit longer,” he said.



The Namibian