USA Field Hockey Accepting Applications for USMNT Head Coach

Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 10:00 | Hits: 9
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is currently accepting applications for the position of U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach. The successful candidate will be the head of the USMNT program and be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive structure for men’s field hockey in the United States across all levels of the game.



The successful candidate will develop and deliver programming to support an ever-strong male pathway for field hockey. This includes the Senior and Indoor USMNT and working closely with the Senior Manager of Coaching and Performance and for Junior USMNT and regional development.

Click here for the full job description or to apply for the USMNT Head Coach position.

USFHA media release

