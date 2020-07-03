



The 2021 National Masters Tournament will be held in Tauranga for the first time since 2005. The tournament will be held from Sunday the 28th February and will run through until Saturday the 6th March.





The Venues will be Tauranga Hockey who have opened up their third turf for the 2020 season as well as Tauranga Boys College which will provide the fourth turf.



Tauranga Hockey are no strangers to hosting large events like this as they welcome a large contingent of teams each year for the Aims Games, they will be looking forward to hosting Hockey New Zealand’s largest Domestic Tournament alongside their incredibly strong and passionate local masters community.



The 2020 National Masters Tournament was the biggest tournament yet and we look forward to this increasing again in 2021 as the Masters Community look to flock to sunny Tauranga at the end of Summer.



The Tauranga City Council and Tauranga Hockey Association are pleased to be able to deliver such a quality event to their area which will see more than 1000 participants descend on the picturesque town for a week of quality hockey and amazing experiences.



Hockey New Zealand Media release