By Jugjet Singh



WHILE the national hockey team reported for duty after more than three months on Wednesday, the South Koreans had completed their league fixtures post-Covid-19.





The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) ended on Feb 22 and all players, seniors and juniors, went into hibernation close to a month after that to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO).



Korean players, however, were able to continue their activities earlier.



The Korea HA (KHA) successfully organised the KBS Men and Women's Cup on June 24-30 in Donghae City, Gangwon Province.



A total of 41 teams competed in four categories — Middle School, High School, Univerity and Seniors.



They played under strict guidelines, and the league concluded without any hiccups.



Locally, coach Nasihin Nubli was not impressed with the first day performance of his charges.



"Of course, it was a long layoff and most players were a little rusty. I am not happy with their form.



"I believe, however, they will be back in the driver's seat in a few weeks," said Nasihin.



Coaches Nasihin and Amin Rahim did some light set-pieces, and did not push the players at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.



"We can't push them just yet, as they might pick up injuries. Training will be gradual, and in due time we will also put them through a fitness test.



"Training at home on their own is not the same as field training, so I do expect some players' fitness to drop a little," Nasihin added.



However, time is on the senior players' side as their only assignment this year is the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh in November.



New Straits Times