New Delhi: After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops for various Asian countries in June, Hockey India''s request to the Asian Hockey Federation for the conduction of the same workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials has been accepted.





While Hockey India nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of the eight education workshops last month, over 25 coaches and 15 technical officials will be attending each of the AHF online education workshops this month.



Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft teams application.



Each workshop will consist of a three to four hours'' session including a break. These workshops will promote and focus on the use of new and existing technology, imbibing the required qualities, assigning and clarifying role & responsibilities, stating pre-tournament & pre-match processes to be followed, and communicating and working with teams.



A technical official workshop will be organised for the staff members of Hockey India as well on Monday. The staff members would get a chance to enhance their learning of the usage of FIH TMS. The workshop will be presented by FIH Academy Educator Elisabeth Fuerst.



Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said, "I am sure the workshops will be a huge boost for our coaches and technical officials, who have a great opportunity to attain knowledge about the key aspects of their respective fields from the comforts of their home."



Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, AH) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee said: "Hockey India has always contributed to the growth of hockey in the world and we were delighted when HI requested us to conduct the online eucation workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches and technical officials."



"We are happy to help as many candidates as possible through the workshops to improve the standards of coaching and officiating in Asia," he added.



Outlook India