

Pic Courtesy: bizbehindsports.com



New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday congratulated Biswaranjan Sarangi of Cuttack, Odisha on being promoted to Technical Officer – Advancement Panel by the FIH Officials Committee.





The sport’s world governing body had announced its decision on Friday. Having worked his way from the domestic circuit to the international level, Sarangi has been an exceptional technical official for the past few years, which has seen him being appointed for various tournaments around the globe. His first international appointment by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) was in August 2018 when he was promoted to FIH International Technical Official.



Sarangi had then become the first official from Odisha to have been promoted as an FIH International Technical Official, which was a result of him delivering excellent results as a judge at the Men’s Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, and as Technical Official at the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 in Ipoh Malaysia.



His exposure at the international level has also seen him being involved as an Assistant Technical Delegate at the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 in the Philippines, and as Judge during the 2020 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League.



“I am delighted to have been granted the promotion to Technical Officer – Advancement Panel by the FIH Officials Committee. It is a huge honour for me to be representing our nation at such a huge level, and it comes down to the exposure I have been provided by Hockey India during my career as a Technical Official,” Sarangi said.



“I first gained exposure at the Hockey India League in 2015 as a Technical Official, and have ever since been officiating at various domestic and international events.



“My growth as a technical official could not have been possible without the support of my family and of the Hockey India umpiring, technical and competitions committee, which has trusted my abilities and given me opportunities to serve in this profession,” he added.



Congratulating Sarangi, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India said, “With our federation working tirelessly towards achieving best results in hockey at the international arena, I am happy to note that Sarangi’s promotion to the advancement panel further strengthens India’s representation through technical officials and umpires at the international stage.”



Sambaden English