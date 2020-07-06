NZ Hockey has refuting claims that former Black Sticks women's assistant coach Katie Glynn was "working against positive changes in the team".





The statement from Hockey NZ was signed by all 24 current players, with the Blacksticks players going on to say they’re saddened by Glynn’s departure. Source: 1 NEWS



The statement released by Hockey NZ, which was in response to a 1 NEWS story last week, is signed by all 24 current players.



In the statement, the womens Black Sticks players go on to say that they are saddened by the Glynn's departure.



Hockey NZ also denied rumours of a breakdown in relationship between Glynn and head coach Graham Shaw.



