

National team management committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Najmi Razak (right) speaks to the national trainees on the first day of training in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



THE national junior hockey squad were all excited to report for centralised training in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





However, they had to abandon their plans as they have not been tested for Covid-19.



The national seniors, even though they have yet to be tested for the virus, reported for training on Wednesday.



However, the seniors have been adhering to strict guidelines during training sessions.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) national team management committee chairman Datuk Ahmad

Najmi Razak explained the reason behind it yesterday.



"Our players will only be tested tomorrow because there is a long queue of athletes from other sports.



"It is arranged by the National Sports Council (NSC).



"We had informed the respective coaches that it was their call to train or not before being tested.



"The seniors decided to go ahead.



"The juniors and the women's team will only do so after getting their test results.



"We were told that the results will only be available after 32 hours upon testing.



"The juniors and the women might start training on Thursday," said Najmi.



In the initial standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the MHC, Covid-19 testing was part of it but since the NSC are doing it batch-by-batch, the delay was unavoidable.



"There is still time as the seniors only have the Asian Champions Trophy in November (in Bangladesh) while the new schedules for the men and women's Junior Asia Cup have yet to be announced," Najmi added.



New Straits Times