By Jugjet Singh



KUALA Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) are eager to make an immediate impact in their Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL) debut.





The club hope to play top-tier hockey in Division One next season by finishing top four in Division Two this year.



"We are ready for the challenge. The target is to play against the elite teams next year," said DBKL team manager Abdul Razak Rahman.



The postponed JHL is expected to start in September.



"Most players are PPR (People's Housing Project) residents in KL. Some are products of the KL Sports School.



"I believe we have the best players in KL. Our long-term plan is to field as many of these players in the Malaysia Games.



"The only path to a good Malaysia Games team is to let them play in the JHL, and that is why DBKL had agreed to form a junior squad," he added.



DBKL are serious in grooming young talents under their grassroots programme, known as Hockey Development Plan.



With DBKL taking over the management of the KL Hockey Stadium from Kuala Lumpur HA recently, they can now focus on grooming more players.



New Straits Times