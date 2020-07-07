



HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim have announced that Thilo Stralkowski will be the new coach of their men’s first team.





He will work together with Johannes Schmitz who played a key role alongside Omar Schlingemann in theclub’s last two championship titles as they aim to continue their successful path of recent years.



“We are very happy and are incredibly proud that we have two Uhlenhorster coaches on board with Thilo and Jo,” said President Hanns-Peter Windfeder.



The 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist has been one of the most recognisable faces on the field at the Mülheim club as a wily forward with a powerful corner shot.



He will be hoping he can finally help guide his club to the EHL FINAL4 and beyond. On the field, he helped the club reach the KO8 twice but they were denied a couple of times when hoping to reach the semi-finals.



Uhlenhorst are currently scheduled to face Rot-Weiss Köln in the FINAL8 of EHL Men on October 15 (17.00 CET) at the Wagener Stadium in the rescheduled competition.



Euro Hockey League media release