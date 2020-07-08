By Jugjet Singh



UNCLE Ranjit wants you for an umpiring revolution.



Taking a leaf from the famous Uncle Sam US Army slogan during World War 1, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) want to revolutionise their umpires into world class again.





"We used to have many world-class umpires, but not many are coming out of the system now.



"The committee have come out with a five-year plan to get our umpires back into the World Cup and Olympics.



"For starters, there will now be four Level One exams instead of just one every year," said MHC umpires committee chairman Ranjit Singh.



Plans are afoot to conduct an initial Level One theory examination online. "The four Level One examinations were supposed to start this year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not conduct two planned sittings. However, two will be held before the end of the year," said Ranjit.



From now, the MHC will tap those with the potential of becoming world-class umpires.



"Next year's Malaysia Games will be the perfect platform for us to approach potential umpires. Many hockey players in this age group will not make it to the national team, but they can continue their love for the sport by becoming umpires.



"Many dream of playing in the World Cup and Olympics, but only a selected few will achieve it. There is another avenue — become top-class umpires and you will also achieve your dream," said Ranjit.



Among the Malaysian umpires listed on the International Hockey Federation list are Nazmi Kamaruddin (51 caps), K. Ilanggo (70), Nur Hafizan Azman (68) and Eric Koh (68).



"The entry Level 1 theory examination is also set to be revolutionised. We will have it online soon, and after that participants will complete the practical sessions.



"Umpiring is not easy as not only do they have to be fast in decision-making, but also swallow their pride and blank out insults from fans during matches.



"So, if you are ready to get to the pinnacle of hockey, but have missed the playing boat, ride the umpiring boat as a second option to travel the world and watch and officiate the sport which you love," Ranjit added.



Uncle Ranjit has thrown you a challenge. Are you ready to take it up?



New Straits Times