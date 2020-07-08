



Polish legend Tomasz Dutkiewicz signed off his playing career with WKS Grunwald Poznan with yet another Polish championship as his side got the best of KS Pomorzanin Torun 2-1 in the final.





It was his 12th Polish title while he also played for Poland 158 times, scoring 58 goals primarily via his powerful drag-flicks. He also famously played in the first 12 seasons of the EHL, scoring 19 goals for the Military club, competing in every season from 2007 until 2018.



In the final, he laid on the perfect pass for his long-time team mate Artur Mikula to score one of the goals, crowning his remarkable career on a winning note.



On Sunday, meanwhile, all eyes were directed at the AWF complex in Poznań for the final of Terravita Polish Cup where KS AZS AWF Poznań and LKS Gąsawa lined out.



Jacek Adrian’s students won out 4-1 with Patryk Pawlak netting three goals, earning the AWF man the player of the match crown and top scorer.



Euro Hockey League media release