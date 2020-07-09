Sports Ministry deems current HI chief M Mustaque Ahmed’s election for a third term a violation of the Sports Code.



Vinayak Padmadeo



It seems the Sports Ministry has finally decided to act tough against those National Sports Federations who have been flouting the National Sports Development Code - 2011.





The Ministry, through its under-secretary Raju Bagga, has asked Hockey India to hold fresh elections as it deems M Mustaque Ahmed’s election for a third term a violation of the Sports Code.



Prior to taking over as HI president, as per records, Ahmed served two terms at Hockey India — as treasurer in 2010-2014 and secretary general in 2014-2018. Hockey India have also been told that the new president’s term will end on September 30, 2020.



“... it has been observed that Md Mustaque Ahmed had earlier served as Treasurer in Hockey India (HI) from 2010-2014 and Secretary General from 2014-18. The instant term 2018-22 of Md Mustaque Ahmed as President of HI, is his third consecutive term as an office bearer in HI. Thus his election as President of HI is not in consonance with the Government guidelines limiting the age & tenure of office bearers of National Sports Federations,” Bagga said in his letter dated July 6.



“Accordingly, HI is directed to advice Md Mustaque Ahmed to demit the post of President and to conduct fresh election for the post of President by 30.09.2020 for the remaining term i.e. up to 30.09.2022 and inform the same to the Department,” he added.



Interestingly, this is the second time Mustaque’s election has been questioned since he took over. In February last year, a similar letter had been written to Hockey India by the Sports Ministry. In its reply, HI secretary general Rajinder Singh had said that since Hockey India was not recognised in 2010, the Ministry shouldn’t consider Mustaque’s tenure as treasurer as his first term.



