



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2020 Annual Awards, presented by Longstreth. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2020 Grow the Game Award winner Rebecca Maciejewski.





Maciejewski is currently the co-club director of Pursuit Field Hockey and also coaches at Honesdale High School in Honesdale, Pa. She has continued to remain dedicated, creative and motivated to assure that her athletes are able to pursue and achieve their dreams. In a small town where field hockey is not truly prevalent, she has dedicated her knowledge and love of the game to grow a passion for young athletes in the area. Maciejewski continues to grow the game by sharing her dedication with athletes and by providing many opportunities that one would only dream of. In short, she plays a big part in making it possible for anyone to play.



"Field Hockey has given me so many incredible experiences that have shaped who I am today from player to coach," said Maciejewski. "Being able to give back and provide those same opportunities for athletes in our area, is so fulfilling and uplifting. I feel that the most important thing you can offer athletes is a genuine heart and mindset. Those two things grow the game and cultivate successful people beyond field hockey. You should always do what you love and believe in your purpose."



Maciejewski holds an outstanding resume, and combined with her passion and heart for field hockey it has helped her to achieve so much.



In addition to coaching the Lady Hornets for more than 14 years, Maciejewski led the varsity squad to the best record in the school's 32 year history in 2012 and Honesdale's first appearance in the district championship game. To date, she has coached and helped more than 20 athletes from Honesdale move on to play at the Division I, II and III levels. She is also hold a USA Field Hockey Level 2 Coach certification and has been active in Futures.



As an athlete, Maciejewski played for the Lady Hornets and picked up multiple honors, including Best Midfield, Best Offensive, Team MVP, Citizen's Voice First Team All-Star and Wyoming Valley Conference First Team All-Star, in addition to setting several school records. She then moved on to play four years at East Stroudsburg University (ESU) and helped the Warriors to a national championship appearance in 2001 in the program's best season in history. Her collegiate honors include NCAA Scholar Athlete, First Team All-American, First Team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), Team MVP and STX National Senior All-Star. In 2012, Maciejewski was inducted into the ESU Hall of Fame.



"Receiving the nomination was humbling," added Maciejewski. "There were happy tears, I was just so honored. That was a career moment in itself. Then, to actually win in a category where I stood next to some elite level, dedicated and intrinsically motivated people from across the U.S., who continue to go the extra mile for growth of our field hockey community, just wow! Words can't describe how full my heart is. To think that the efforts of one regular person from a rural farming community were valued and merited enough to be deserving of this award, I am so grateful and proud. I'm so thankful for my hometown's support, my family's love and belief, all the players I've worked with [you are my constant motivation], my fellow coaches and USA Field Hockey for this award. This proves that if you follow your heart, believe in your purpose and persist, anything is possible."



Congratulations once again to Rebecca Maciejewski for winning the 2020 USA Field Hockey Grow the Game Award.



USFHA media release