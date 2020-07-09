By Jugjet Singh





Razak Cup Division One champions Melaka welcome the decision to allow national players for this year’s competition. Coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam and his team pulled off a stunning show last season. Powered by youngsters, they won their fourth Razak Cup title after subduing Johor 3-1. - NST file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Razak Cup Division One champions Melaka welcome the decision to allow national players for this year's competition, even though this will make it harder for them to defend their crown.





Coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam and his team pulled off a stunning show last season. Powered by youngsters, they won their fourth Razak Cup title after subduing Johor 3-1.



"I believe national players representing their states will make the tournament more challenging for every team," said Azrul.



"I welcome the news, and I hope to take my team into the semifinals first before trying to defend our title.



"I will probably change only two or three players from last season. We will have a young team who have the experience of playing in the final," he said.



Melaka won their first Razak Cup title in 2005 and the others were in 2009 and 2015 while last year, they did it with eight youngsters and 10 seniors.



"We will have only one national player in Firdaus Omar, while teams like Terengganu and Perak will be much stronger this season. But I welcome the challenge," said Azrul.



National coach Roelant Oltmans has released his charges for the Razak Cup, a first since he took over in 2018, as he believes it will be good for them to play in a tournament before the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka from Nov 17-27.



In Division Two, the champions were Perlis while Selangor were the women's champions.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation have planned for the tournament to be held in September, and are still searching for a host. It is learnt that the national juniors, as well as women's juniors and seniors, will also be released to play for their states, making the 58th edition a grand one.



