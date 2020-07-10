Both sides will travel to Holland and Belgium before welcoming Germany on home soil in November



Hannah Martin and Shona McCallin of Great Britain celebrate victory during the Olympic Qualifier match between Great Britain Women and Chile Women

The return will be a welcome boost for women's sport in Britain Credit: GETTY IMAGES



Elite women’s team sport received a welcome boost on Thursday after it was confirmed Great Britain’s women’s hockey team will return to action with their male counterparts in October.





Both squads will resume their international fixtures in the Pro League after the International Hockey Federation announced the schedule for the remaining games in the global competition, which was halted on March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The first of those will see both Great Britain men and women resume international action on October 27 in an away fixture against Holland, before travelling to Belgium.



International hockey will then return to this country on the weekend of November 15 and 15, when Great Britain host Germany.



A bumper summer of hockey in 2021 has also been mapped out, with Great Britain featuring in three back-to-back weekends on home soil next May against India, China and Argentina, followed by the USA and Spain.



Both squads are likely to use those fixtures to tweak their final preparations ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, where the women’s team will defend the title they won in Rio four years ago.



A statement from GB Hockey read: “We are working towards these three weekends taking place safely in front of our fantastic supporters, and after what will be an 18-month wait to play in front of our fans.



“With the fixture list now confirmed, England Hockey will begin to formalise locations for all home games. We aim to put tickets on sale in the autumn with a priority window for our hockey family including previous purchasers.”



Great Britain’s senior squads began a phased return to training at their Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre on June 29 after a four-month absence due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.



