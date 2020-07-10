

Great Britain’s men’s and women’s international teams to return to action



After a wait of more than six months, Great Britain’s men’s and women’s teams will return to playing international fixtures in October.





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have today announced the schedule for remaining games in the 2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League, and our teams start with an exciting trip to both the Netherlands and Belgium starting on 27 October. All games will be live on BT Sport.



We are then back on home soil across the weekend of 14-15 November as we host Germany’s men and women, almost certainly behind closed doors, again live on BT Sport.







As the huge summer of hockey in 2021 draws near, we then play over three hugely exciting back-to-back weekends in May of next year. We host India & China on 8-9 May, followed by Argentina the following weekend and then USA & Spain. We are working towards these three weekends taking place safely in front of our fantastic supporters, and after what will be an 18-month wait to play in front of our fans, please save the dates in your diary!



With the fixture list now confirmed; we will begin to formalise locations for all home games. We aim to put tickets on sale in the autumn with a priority window for our hockey family including previous purchasers. If you purchased for the postponed FIH Pro League games earlier this year, you will have priority access to tickets. Stay tuned to Great Britain Hockey social media channels for more information on tickets and Premium Experiences.







Away games



Tue 27 Oct NED v GBR women & men (times TBC)

Thu 29 Oct NED v GBR women & men (times TBC)



Sat 31 Oct BEL v GBR women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)

Sun 1 Nov BEL v GBR women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)



Home games



Sat 14 Nov GBR v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sun 15 Nov GBR v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)



Sat 8 May GBR v IND men; GBR v CHN women (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sun 9 May GBR v IND men; GBR v CHN women (12pm and 2:30pm)



Sat 15 May GBR v ARG women & men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sun 16 May GBR v ARG women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)



Sat 22 May GBR v USA women; GBR v SPA men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sun 23 May GBR v USA women; GBR v SPA men (12pm and 2:30pm)



Great Britain Hockey media release