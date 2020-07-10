Uthra Ganesan





The Indian men’s hockey team would resume its campaign in the FIH Pro League only in April next year.





India has played six games in three ties so far – all at home – and would next travel to Argentina for its first game on April 10, 2021. The Indian men would then complete their European commitments, playing six games against Great Britain, Spain and Germany (two each) over a period of 12 days in May before returning for the last two games against New Zealand.



The International Hockey Federation on Thursday announced the revised schedule for the competition that was forced to be suspended due to the ongoing COVID19 epidemic. The nine-team, double-leg event would resume on September 22 with Germany hosting Belgium for both the men’s and women’s ties.



India is currently placed fourth with 10 points, same as Argentina but with two games in hand and a better goal difference. Both the men and women only have the tentatively-scheduled Asian Champions Trophy scheduled for this year. The last Pro League 2020 game was played on March 7 between hosts Australia and Argentina.



