Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

FIH Hockey Pro League set for September restart

Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 10:00 | Hits: 63
View Comments

By The Hockey Paper



The FIH Pro League is set to return in September after a seven-month hiatus following the coronavirus pandemic.



Germany hosting Belgium on Sep 22 will kick start international hockey back into action, with games taking place until November before reconvening in January 2021.

An FIH statement didn’t highlight whether there would be crowds in attendance at the games.

But a release from GB Hockey on Thursday said that GB’s only home games of this year – a home double header with Germany on Nov 14-15- would “almost certainly” be played behind closed doors.

GB men and women will get their campaign back under way with a European trip to Holland and Belgium starting on Oct 27. All games will be live on BT Sport.

England Hockey added that it will now begin to formalise locations for all its home games, with tickets going on sale in the autumn.

The UK government, meanwhile, was expected to announce further guidance details, possibly for a return of recreational team sports, on Thursday.

View all matches here


The Hockey Paper

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.