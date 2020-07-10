By The Hockey Paper







The FIH Pro League is set to return in September after a seven-month hiatus following the coronavirus pandemic.





Germany hosting Belgium on Sep 22 will kick start international hockey back into action, with games taking place until November before reconvening in January 2021.



An FIH statement didn’t highlight whether there would be crowds in attendance at the games.



But a release from GB Hockey on Thursday said that GB’s only home games of this year – a home double header with Germany on Nov 14-15- would “almost certainly” be played behind closed doors.



GB men and women will get their campaign back under way with a European trip to Holland and Belgium starting on Oct 27. All games will be live on BT Sport.



England Hockey added that it will now begin to formalise locations for all its home games, with tickets going on sale in the autumn.



The UK government, meanwhile, was expected to announce further guidance details, possibly for a return of recreational team sports, on Thursday.



View all matches here





The Hockey Paper