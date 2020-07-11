



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2020 Annual Awards, presented by Longstreth. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2020 National Coach Award winner Kelly Doton.





“I’d like to thank whoever nominated 'us', and yes I say 'us', because this is not a singular award," said Doton, "Behind every head coach is a coaching group, support staff, team and supporters so there are many layers to it."



Doton has been the head coach at Boston College since 2015. In 2019, Doton’s Eagles saw one of the most storied seasons in program history as they tied their record for most wins in a season with 15 and won a program-best four Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) games. Boston College went on to earn the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament and defeated both Wake Forest and Virginia to advance to their first ACC title game in history. Doton then led the Eagles on a run through the NCAA Division I Tournament where they defeated Northwestern and Louisville to advance to make their first-ever Final Four appearance. Boston College finished the season ranked No. 7 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Coaches' Poll, the highest since 2013. After their historical season, Doton was the first coach in program history to win the ACC Coach of the Year Award.



“Our 2019 season is a lesson to any coaching staff out there who hit adversity in their season, especially early on," continued Doton. "Frustration and doubt can linger when results aren’t what you expect but patience and perseverance is something that has to overtake that defeated feeling. Remind yourself that you’re a good coach, everything won’t go as planned and go back to the drawing board."



"At one point, we were 4-5 and halfway through our season," noted Doton. "I had a lot of sleepless nights. So, change something; even if it’s drastic. I always tell myself to go with your gut, and if it’s wrong, well at least you made the choice with conviction. I can live with those. We made a difficult goalkeeper change, our defense played outstanding, and we finished the season on a 11-3 run. It was a really fun ride for the team with not the ending we wanted, but something we can build off of for the future."



Before Doton took over the helm at Boston College, she served as Ainslee Lamb's associate head coach for three season. Prior to that Doton came from Indiana University where she was a part of the coaching staff since 2008. She was an assistant coach for four seasons before being named the Hoosiers’ associate head coach in 2011.



A 2004 graduate of Wake Forest, Doton was an asset to the Demon Deacons on both sides of the ball during her collegiate career, helping to lead her squad to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2002 and 2003. Providing her team with her disciplined defensive skills, and quickly establishing herself as one of the best attack corner hitters in the country, she was honored as the 2003 Honda Award winner, the National Field Hockey Player of the Year.



In addition to her collegiate playing experience, Doton was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2005 to 2010. In 2008, she was part of Team USA that competed at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.



“Thank you to USA Field Hockey and to everyone who voted for our coaching staff for this award as I believe Mark [Foster] and Jill [Gambino] are two of the best in the business and I am very fortunate I get to work with them every day.”



Congratulations once again to Kelly Doton for winning the 2020 USA Field Hockey National Coach Award.



USFHA media release