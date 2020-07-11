Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

MHC not in a hurry

Published on Saturday, 11 July 2020 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal

THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are set to organise local tournaments following the government's green light for the resumption of contact sports' competitions from August 15.



However, the confederation will not rush into organising international friendly matches for the national team, who gathered recently for centralised training.

Among the local tournaments set to be organised after Aug 15 are the annual Razak Cup and the Junior Hockey League (JHL).

"We have been preparing for months for this announcement and are ready to organise the Razak Cup and the Junior Hockey League.

"The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tournaments were drawn up a few months ago, so we are ready to take the next step by organising local competitions.

"This year's Razak Cup will be exciting as national coach Roelant Oltmans has agreed to release his trainees to their respective teams for the tournament," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.

However, the MHC are not keen on having their national team play international matches for now.

"It is not advisable to travel abroad for international matches though it is allowed now.

"Furthermore, things will be too complicated as most countries have strict travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.