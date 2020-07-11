By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are set to organise local tournaments following the government's green light for the resumption of contact sports' competitions from August 15.





However, the confederation will not rush into organising international friendly matches for the national team, who gathered recently for centralised training.



Among the local tournaments set to be organised after Aug 15 are the annual Razak Cup and the Junior Hockey League (JHL).



"We have been preparing for months for this announcement and are ready to organise the Razak Cup and the Junior Hockey League.



"The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tournaments were drawn up a few months ago, so we are ready to take the next step by organising local competitions.



"This year's Razak Cup will be exciting as national coach Roelant Oltmans has agreed to release his trainees to their respective teams for the tournament," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



However, the MHC are not keen on having their national team play international matches for now.



"It is not advisable to travel abroad for international matches though it is allowed now.



"Furthermore, things will be too complicated as most countries have strict travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.



New Straits Times