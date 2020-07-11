By Jugjet Singh





Puma will provide playing and training jerseys, as well as windbreakers and socks, for three years in an RM1.5 million deal. --BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: There was double joy for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) today when all their national players tested negative for Covid-19 and Puma came in as their attire sponsors.





All trainees, both seniors and juniors, took the test.



"Puma will replace Adidas as our attire sponsor with a comprehensive deal which involves all four teams.



"They will provide playing and training jerseys, as well as windbreakers and socks, for three years in an RM1.5 million deal," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



"We will announce the colour and design soon, but it does not make a difference to me because performance matters more than colour," said Subahan.



The senior team will be in their new attire during the Asian Champions Trophy in November in Bangladesh.



The MHC may reveal the identity of the new national women's coach after their coaching committee meeting tomorrow.



"The candidates will screen the candidates, who we interviewed, for the post during the meeting.



"We will name the women's coach soon," Subahan added.



New Straits Times