By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal during a recent press conference at th National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) on Saturday finally decided on their new women's senior coach, but are not ready to name the candidate yet.





A press conference will be held on Monday to reveal the mystery man or woman.



"We had a coaching committee meeting today (Saturday) and decided on the women's senior coach, but we can't reveal a name yet.



"An official announcement will be made on Monday," said MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.



The hunt started in January after former coach K. Dharmaraj decided not to re-apply for his position.



In December, the MHC, headed by Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, decided not to automatically renew the contracts of six coaches but retained the services of Dutchman Roelant Oltmans.



The contracts of Dharmaraj, Stephen van Huizen, Nor Saiful Zaini, Nasihin Nubli, Lailin Abu Hassan and Megat Azrafiq had expired and they were asked to re-apply.



However, Dharmaraj left for Indonesia instead, while Van Huizen and Nor Saiful Zaini decided not to apply. The other coaches were re-hired by the MHC.



The MHC had received 23 applications (11 locals and 12 foreigners) for Dharmaraj's position.



However, the MHC could not interview the foreign candidates face-to-face due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Some foreign candidates could not commit as they are coaching teams that have qualified for next year's Tokyo Olympics.



A local will likely be appointed to coach the women's team.



The senior women's team have no tournaments this year.



New Straits Times