By Jugjet Singh



WHILE the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) will be held on schedule this year, the Junior Asia Cup faces an uncertain future.





Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) chief executive Datuk Tayyab Ikram said the dates for the Junior Asia Cup, a qualifier for next year's Junior World Cup, will be decided in mid-August.



"The Junior Asia Cup dates will be reviewed in mid-August.



"It all depends on the Covid-19 situation then," said Tayyab.



The men's ACT will be held on Nov 17-27 at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



The men's Junior Asia Cup offers four tickets to the Junior World Cup while the women's tournament will hand out three seats.



Malaysia are among the favourites to reach the semi-finals of the men's Junior Asia Cup. The other contenders are India, South Korea, Japan and Pakistan.



The Malaysian women will find it slightly difficult. The women's team will be led by four seniors in Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi, Nur Amirah Syakirah, Kirandeep Kaur and Siti Zulaikha Husain at the Junior Asia Cup.



India, South Korea, China and Japan are among the contenders for the three women's Junior World Cup spots.



