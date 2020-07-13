

Manpreet Singh, India captain



Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Graham Reid said that the tough competition against top nations in the FIH Hockey Pro League season will help his team prepare best for the Tokyo Olympic Games.





“It’s very encouraging to have international competition restarting and the Pro League will give us that tough top-level competition as a lead-up to the Olympic Games next year,” Reid said.



India made an emphatic start to their maiden Pro League campaign earlier this year with wins against Netherlands, Belgium and Australia before Covid-19 halted the competition.



They will resume their campaign with an away tie against Argentina on April 10-11 next year. They will then face Great Britain (May 8-9), Spain (May 12-13) and Germany (May 18-19) in away matches before hosting New Zealand (May 29-30). “We also have the Asian Champions Trophy still planned for November 2020 and a trip to Malaysia to play the Netherlands and a 4-nation tournament in New Zealand in February 2021,” Reid said.



The Tribune