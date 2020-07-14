By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj . - NSTP/OWEE AH CHUN



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) backbone Arul Selvaraj was yesterday named as chief assistant coach by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).





He will be the second man in charge after national coach Roelant Oltmans, whose contract expires at the end of the year, while assistant coaches Amin Rahim and Nasihin Nubli will be below him.



Arul is no stranger to the national set-up as after retiring as an international he had done coaching rounds in Malaysia, South Africa and Ireland before making a return.



"We have appointed Arul as our chief assistant coach and he starts work on Aug 15," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



A call was made to Arul, who was supposed to return to Dublin after guiding UniKL to a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) treble in February, but it turned out to be a local connection.



"I have been here for 15 days with the first 14 days spent in quarantine, and I will return to Dublin soon.



"It is a pleasure to work with the MHC again. I believe the experience I had gained while working in Malaysia under Paul Lissek, and in South Africa and Dublin under Paul Revington will come in handy.



"I am no stranger to the national players as well. Many were under me at UniKL," said Arul, who was handed a two-year contract by the MHC.



Arul was assistant to Revington when Malaysia ended fifth in the 2013 World League Semifinals to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.



But both left in a huff five months before the Hague World Cup, and K. Dharmaraj took charge of the team.



"The immediate tournament would be the Asian Champions Trophy (Nov 17-27 at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh), and I will work with Oltmans to get the best results. After that, we will formulate long-term plans for the nation," Arul added.



It was also revealed yesterday that the parent body are working in the shadows to prepare formidable men and women's teams for the 2026 Asian Games.



