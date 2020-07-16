



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the announcement of all winners, USA Field Hockey is individually highlighting each recipient of USA Field Hockey's 2020 Annual Awards, presented by Longstreth. This week, USA Field Hockey is honored to feature the 2020 National Umpire Award winner Mary Driscoll.





Driscoll grew up in Hershey, Pa. where she started playing field hockey in her sixth grade physical education class. She had a tough decision in high school as she had also grown up swimming and had always dreamed of attending Penn State University. In tenth grade, all of this changed when she decided to play field hockey for the Nittany Lions.



After graduating from Penn State, Driscoll wasn’t quite sure where to go with the sport, but after researching a bit she chose to start her umpiring career. When she decided to pursue international umpiring, Driscoll made it a personal goal to receive her international rating within her first year of international umpiring. She received her first call from USA Field Hockey’s Director of Umpiring, asking if she would be able to umpire at the Pan American Hockey Federation’s (PAHF) 2012 Junior Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico.



During her first international tournament, Driscoll earned her International Hockey Federation (FIH) badge and has officiated 48 international matches since her first one in Guadalajara. Today, she is on the FIH Advanced Umpire Panel. In 2019, Driscoll umpired in the women's finals of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and officiated the gold medal match of the women’s FIH Hockey Series in Hiroshima, Japan.



Driscoll also umpires at the NCAA level and was on the umpire panel for the Division I Final Four in 2019. When she isn’t on the field umpiring, she is a health and fitness expert at her company, Mary’s Health and Fitness. She knows how important it is to stay fit off the field and even offered four free online group fitness classes earlier this year so that USA Field Hockey Umpires could stay in shape during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



"I was extremely honored to be nominated for Umpire of the Year, along with my great colleagues," said Driscoll. "This was such a fun year of umpiring, which included the two international finals along with umpiring at the NCAA Final Four. This award topped off my year and I truly can't wait to get back on the field!"



Congratulations once again to Mary Driscoll for winning the 2020 USA Field Hockey National Umpire Award.



