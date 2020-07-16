We can split the league into pools and play up to the finals. We can also participate in various series for purposes of keeping the players fit — Ongori





Amira Sailors' Julie Koloni (L) challenges Joy Mwangi of Orange Leonas during their hockey Premier League match at the City Park Stadium. Image: /ERICK BARASA



The Kenya Hockey Union has two options of completing the season amidst uncertainty occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.





Should sports resume before September, KHU is contemplating playing a mini-league and should the authorities extend the ban beyond September, the union has the option of organising tournaments to keep players fit for the start of the 2021 season.



"It is still uncertain when normalcy returns but if anything, we will have to work on how best to conclude the season. We can split the league into pools and play up to the finals. We can also participate in various series for purposes of keeping the players fit," Wycliffe Ongori, the KHU secretary general said.



The KHU league started on February 29 with matches in both the men's and women's Super League. The first top tier league match between Sailors and Orange Leonas was played on March 1. The men's Premier League was expected to start on March 21 but KHU suspended the league the moment the first COVID-19 positive case was reported.



Meanwhile, Ongori remains positive that the league will get a sponsor soon. KHU top brass were in advanced negotiations with one of the largest financial institutions in the country before the pandemic struck, putting everything on hold.



But despite this, Ongori, a former Wazalendo tactician is hopeful that things will be sorted out once normalcy resumes.



"One of the largest banks wanted to sponsor the league and the negotiations were serious but the unfortunate happened," he said.



"Looking at the current situation, all corporates will have difficulty in matters of sponsorship. I cannot mention anything as of now but let's wait and see."



The Star