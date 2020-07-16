Field Hockey Canada is hiring a High Performance Director



Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities and in collaboration with a variety of partners, FHC selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams towards the goal of delivering sustained podium performances in international competitions including FIH World League, Continental Championships, World Championships, and major multi-sport games (e.g. Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games).





Responsible to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the High Performance Director (HPD) is the Senior Technical Leader for FHC and has central accountability for the planning, delivery and success of the high-performance programs, including annual and quadrennial plans. The HPD is responsible for establishing clear performance objectives, building the required performance culture, monitoring and reporting of associated metrics for measuring program progression.



The HPD is responsible for overseeing and managing the National Coaching staff, associated program budgets, and other general areas pertaining to the development of the program including the NextGen program and overall system building initiatives. Administrative accountabilities include all aspects of high performance management for Major Games and the creation and implementation of appropriate HP policies such as Selection Policy & Criteria and the Athlete Assistance Program (AAP Carding).



Additional responsibilities include leadership for athlete and coach development in the areas of Podium Pathway (e.g. Gold Medal Profile, Podium Results Track), Athlete Development Matrix, Professional Development, and Research & Innovation projects.



The HPD acts as liaison with performance stakeholders such as Sport Canada, Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee. The position also acts as liaison with the Coaching Association of Canada and other national sport organizations, multi-sport and multi-games organizations and other related agencies and organizations.



This position is ideally based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will involve extensive travel across Canada and internationally.



QUALIFICATIONS

Strong sport technical background with an emphasis on the team sport environment, and specifically Field Hockey, with a proven track record around building winning teams at the international level (World Cup, Olympics).

Good knowledge of the Canadian sport system and key trends in international high performance sport

Minimum 5 years’ experience at high-performance leadership, including Olympic Games and World Championship experience – Olympic podium performance considered an asset

Demonstrated experience in all aspects of Sport Science & Medicine with past experience leading subject matter experts and integrated support teams.

Excellent planning, monitoring, and evaluation skills coupled with experience in the development of global competitive gap analysis;

Excellent inter-personal, negotiation, collaboration and communication characteristics, coupled with strong decision making & presentation abilities

Demonstrates strong financial acumen including budget development and oversight.

Proven ability in prioritizing workload to meet set deadlines, and with the ability to work across multiple software & application domains.

Self-motivated with the ability to use initiative in problem solving;

Experience in presenting to and working with Own The Podium considered an asset;

Olympic medal winning experience is considered an asset.

Education in Coaching, Sport, Business, or equivalent Management domains considered an asset

Bilingualism is considered an asset.

If you believe you possess the appropriate experience and skill set for the position, please submit your resume along with a cover letter which includes the top 3 reasons why you believe you are the ideal candidate for this position.



DOWNLOAD APPLICATION: Job Profile | Full Job Description



APPLICATION DETAILS



Applications are to be submitted electronically by Monday 27th July, 2020 to: Susan Ahrens, Chief Executive Officer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



FHC is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. In addition, FHC is committed to providing accommodation for people with disabilities. If you require accommodation, we will work with you to meet your needs. We appreciate your interest, however, only the shortlisted applicants will be contacted.



Field Hockey Canada media release