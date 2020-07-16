Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India's hockey training camp likely to be put off

Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

Ashwin Achal


If the camp is held, the core probable players will face difficulty in reaching Bengaluru, as well as the mandatory quarantine imposed on inter-state travellers. (File picture)   -  K. MURALI KUMAR

The training camp for the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams, which was scheduled to resume on July 19, is likely to be put off. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and the imposition of lockdown in Karnataka and other States has made it tough for the camp to resume at the SAI campus here.



If the camp is held, the core probable players will face difficulty in reaching the city, as well as the mandatory quarantine imposed on inter-state travellers.

Around a month ago, Hockey India announced that the national team players could leave SAI here to return to their homes. At the time, the players had spent over three months at SAI.

Sportstar

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.