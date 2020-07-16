By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj. - NSTP/File pic



The day Arul Selvaraj was named as Chief Assistant Coach for two years, the cyber bullying and name-calling started, and even a serious accusation was hurled at him.





But Arul is not the least perturbed. His response? "When I decided to return to Malaysia (from Dublin where he worked as a club coach), I knew what to expect from experience. I signed on the dotted line after making up my mind to shut my ears and eyes from this kind of pests," he said.



Sitting at a corner of Balai Berita in Bangsar, Arul poured out his heart on what happened the last time he and Paul Revington were entrusted to lead Malaysia's charge from 2012 to 2014.



Some of the things that Arul said can be written here but some revelations are not, and can only remain etched in my memory.



In short, Arul was hounded by those who felt they could do better. And when Chua Boon Huat died after a car accident on Aug 1, 2013, Arul was blamed for just being with him during the last minutes of his life.



Arul even received a threatening SMS back then, accusing him of being a part of Boon Huat's tragic death, and that the sender "will expose" him soon.



But the "soon" has turned into seven years, and the nasty SMS just remains at that — nasty.



The fact was that Boon Huat, then 33, and his teammates had received cash from the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, for some of their achievements over the years.



This scribe was also present at the press conference to hand over the monetary reward to the players, and spoke to Boon Huat at the function.



Boon Huat had said then that he was going to meet a few friends after the function.



But his car collided with a water tanker while he was on his way to fetch a dear friend, and tragically ending his stellar career.



Many had blamed his "group of friends" for his death, and Arul was one of them who got targeted by cyber bullies, and it took a heavy toll on him.



He knows better now.



Arul and South African Revington had helped Malaysia qualify for the 2014 World Cup in the Hague but five months from the tournament, both men left the national team and MHC had to scramble together a second team of coaches.



Naturally, the Hague World Cup turned out to be a disaster. Malaysia ended up last, losing all six matches, leaving an indelible black mark on our hockey history.



In fact Revington sent a resignation letter via email in June, 2013, but the MHC managed to coax him to stay on. However, his second letter was for good. His actual contract was to help Malaysia qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.



For Arul, all this is in the past and he said: "I've returned stronger, much stronger, that's all I can say for now."



The national players loved Arul and still love him.



"They (the national players) have the skill and fitness, no doubt about that," said Arul.



What Arul and Roelant Oltmans have to do right now is to change the players' mindsets to make them a winning team.



Oltmans' contract is until the end of the year, and the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in November will be his team's first post-Covid-19 test.



MHC have also decided to have a Technical Director by January next year, following the set-up when Terry Walsh was around for his second Malaysian stint.



The team of technical director, chief coach, chief assistant coach and two assistant coaches will attempt to realise Malaysia's ambition to win both the men's and women's gold in the 2026 Asian Games.



After the ACT, MHC may renew Oltmans' contract or find somebody else who can work with Arul to realise their 2026 Asian Games vision.



But one thing is for sure, whoever is the next chief coach, he must have a strong mindset or else be swept away from the MHC vision by a tsunami of mean-spirited cyber trolls.



New Straits Times