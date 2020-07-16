By Rod Gilmour





Katie Glynn, left, joins as GB assistant coach PIC: Hockey NZ



Great Britain Hockey has landed two notable coups after New Zealander Katie Glynn and Welshman Zak Jones were announced on Wednesday as assistant coaches for the women’s and men’s international programmes respectively.





Glynn, New Zealand’s record goalscorer before being forced to retire at 26, has joined the GB programme after leaving the same role with the Black Sticks, which she only joined last year following a 134-cap, match-hardened international career.



Meanwhile Jones leaves two successful head coach roles: 12 years with Wales and two decades at the helm of Buckingham, where he took the team from the lower leagues to this year’s national indoor title, as well as outdoor acclaim.



Glynn said: “The role is an amazing opportunity for me to work with world class athletes and staff that have been successful on the world stage. I have enjoyed coaching against the squad and have always admired the way they play the game.”



Glynn leaves a fractious NZ women’s set up after she departed soon after several high-profile player retirements from the game. She was also one of several players to openly support Hager following the independent inquiry prior to his departure to GB.



Many will remember Glynn’s tenacity at London 2012 when she was hit flush in the head by a stick during the Olympic semi-final, with blood pouring, only to return soon after with stitches and a bandage.



Jones’ coaching CV has also seen several Welsh players make their mark in the GB men’s programme in recent seasons, with the Welsh side now inside the world’s top 20. Both Wales and Buckingham will miss him as he sets about joining the Bisham programme full-time ahead of Tokyo 2020.



Jones, who work alongside fellow assistant coach Kwan Browne, said: “Being involved with Great Britain as a coach or a player is the pinnacle and I am incredibly excited by both the challenge and opportunity that the role presents.”



Meanwhile, GB women’s Elite Development Programme head coach Paul Revington has accepted an opportunity overseas, which has yet to be revealed.



Performance director Ed Barney said: “We are disappointed to lose Paul after his hugely valued contribution over the past few years. Many of the players and staff are very fond of Revs and everything that he has brought to Great Britain and England Hockey.



“We respect his decision to step away having been approached by other organisations and wish him all the very best in the coming years.



The Hockey Paper