By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans



ROELANT Oltmans yesterday sounded resigned to the fact that he will be replaced as national coach at the end of the year.





This has come about following the latest development which saw Arul Selvaraj coming into the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) set-up.



After conducting his first training session with the national team since March, Oltmans was asked his thoughts about the MHC handing Arul a two-year contract on Monday.



"As you know, my contract ends in December and so it's good for MHC to plan ahead and hire Arul. It's good to plan, I have been around for two years..." said Oltmans without going into further details.



The MHC have appointed Arul (who has returned to Malaysia from Dublin, Ireland, where he worked as a club coach) as Chief Assistant Coach while his assistants will be Nasihin Nubli and Amin Rahim.



Meanwhile, Oltmans and Arul have been entrusted to deliver for Malaysia at the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in November.



The national men's team underwent their first contact training yesterday and also played a friendly match.



"Naturally, the players were a little reserved when playing their first match (a friendly among themselves) since the MHL (Malaysia Hockey League) in February.



"They will need more time to become sharper and I believe the Razak Cup will give them just that. Even though the Razak Cup does not provide high level exposure like in international tournaments, it's all we have right now and I believe it will get the players ready for the ACT," said Oltmans.



When does Oltmans plan to release the national players to states for the Razak Cup which may be held at Bukit Jalil?



"One day before it starts! They get proper training with the national set-up and it will benefit the states that they represent.



"However, if some players are needed for set-pieces like penalty corners, I will release them earlier," said Oltmans.



National player Marhan Jalil, who skippered Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to a treble under coach Arul, feels that the Asian-European combo of Oltmans-Arul will work well for Malaysia at the ACT.



"Arul's inclusion into the coaching set-up is a good move by the MHC. I believe this Asian and European combination is what we need right now," said Marhan.



New Straits Times