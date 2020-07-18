



Each athlete that wears the red, white and blue has a unique story to how their careers came to fruition. From the junior level to the senior squad, USA Field Hockey is putting national team athletes under the spotlight to share their journeys.





It’s a common conception that siblings can have an extra, unspoken bond between them, even more so if they have a twin that shares the same goals and aspirations. Jess Jecko and her twin, for instance, wanted to be goalkeepers, a dream that she made reality all the way to the U.S. Women’s National Team.



Although these ambitions were originally rooted in soccer, Jecko found field hockey for the first time at the age of 13 through a summer league invitation by a friend’s sister.







“I debated between soccer and field hockey, but the ultimate decision was my twin sister and I both wanted to be goalies,” said Jecko. “She stuck with soccer goalkeeping, and I switched over to field hockey. The sport was something new and exciting. I feel in love with the game and just wanted to continue to get better.”



Combined with field hockey, Jecko also participated in softball and basketball at Sauquoit Valley High School in Sauquoit, N.Y. Up until her senior year she envisioned herself playing softball at the NCAA level. That all changed when she was offered a spot on the roster at Syracuse University, her dream school, something that was planted in her since watching the Orangewomen in her first field hockey game as a high school freshman. The speed and fierceness of the collegiate game stayed in her memory as that experience prompted Jecko to attend clinics run by the Syracuse staff and student-athletes.



“I really enjoyed the challenge and intensity of these sessions,” continued Jecko. “Being close to home was a bonus, but ultimately it came down to Ange Bradley, Syracuse’s head coach, taking a shot on me because Syracuse was the only Division I school to show interest in me."



Although her path was chosen, soccer still remained close to her heart as she drew inspiration from U.S Women’s National Soccer Team superstar Abby Wambach.



“It was a dream come true, and I could not pass it up,” continued Jecko, regarding her offer from Syracuse. “As a young athlete seeing the success of Abby Wambach inspired me to chase my dreams. She inspires me still to this day.”



As soon as she knew she would be an Orangewoman, Jecko found a home away from home with the CNY Field Hockey Club. From the get-go, members of the club welcomed her with open arms as CNY competed at various tournaments around the state and country, some of which she had no idea even existed. At the same time, her bond grew with her new teammates, many of whom were also getting ready to make the leap to Division I competition. Jecko credits this experience in getting them all up to speed for the impeding intensity of the NCAA.



Jecko went on to have a memorable career in goal at Syracuse. In 2014, she helped Syracuse reached the Division I National Championship, falling just short against the University of Connecticut, 1-0. The following year, Jecko’s senior season, the team returned to the championship stage, this time claiming victory in the final game. That same season, she was named All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Second Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team and led the ACC in win percentage and goals against average.







While making a statement on the college pitch, Jecko was also a notable participant in the U.S. Women’s Olympic Development Pathway. In 2014, she competed in the Young Women’s National Championship where she earned a trial for the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team. She recalled going through her trial severely dehydrated, to the point that she did the exact opposite of impressing the onlooking coaching staff.



“I thought I blew my shot,” said Jecko. “It made me realize how rare this moment was. I thankfully was selected for the U-21 team. Putting on the USA jersey at the U-21 level made me even hungrier to wear it on the senior level.”



She didn’t have to wait long for the latter to come true. In 2016, following graduation and a fresh national champion, Jecko was invited to tryout for the senior USWNT. She once again fought through the natural nerves of performing well and ultimately earned a spot on the squad. She earned her first international cap for USA in 2018 during the team’s run through at the Four Nations Women’s Ibaraki International Tournament against Korea, where she also picked up “Queen of the Game” honors in the 2-1 victory. Much like her past big game-time moments, emotions were high but her focus was prime.







“Happiness, determination, pride and ready to battle with the girls around me,” recalled Jecko. “There’s nothing more rewarding than having your hard work pay off. Go USA!”



As she continues to battle in goal for the red, white and blue, she keeps a piece of her soccer roots close to her heart through a quote she heard her freshman year at Syracuse by Wambach, “Motivation is internal, and motivation has to happen on a continuum, you have to continually motivate yourself to go out and push yourself beyond your own limitations.”



Until the call to resume international play happens, the New York native continues to train at home while coaching young athletes in a safe fashion.



USFHA media release