By Jugjet Singh





FILE PIX: National men’s junior coach Wallace Tan.



Malaysian men's junior hockey coach Wallace Tan is in a dilemma.





He would like his boys to play for their states in the Razak Cup in September but the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) hold the key to that door.



The Junior Asia Cup, which offers semi-finalists a ticket to the 2021 Junior World Cup, was supposed to be held on June 4-12 in Dhaka, Bangladesh but Covid-19 came into the picture.



"I would like to see my players play in the Razak Cup but since the AHF have yet to announce the new dates for the Junior Asia Cup, I can't make any commitments just yet," said Wallace,



"I was told that the World Cup qualifier will be held before the end of this year. So it might clash or be too close to the Razak Cup. I will wait for the AHF announcement and then have a discussion with the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) on the best option."



The Malaysian men are a shoo-in for a semi-final spot, as they will be up against traditional rivals India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and China.



"We want to be among the top-four, and this team are capable of achieving the target. And so, I need to keep the players on their toes as the AHF might hold it anytime this year," added Wallace.



Malaysia's bid to defend their Hockey 5s gold medal, won at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, has been affected by the postponement of the 2022 edition to 2026.



Meanwhile Vietnam announced that field and indoor hockey will not feature in the 2021 Sea Games.



"So many tournaments have been postponed and we need to have a re-look at our training plans.



"However, the focus right now is the Junior Asia Cup, and once it's done with, we will start planning for the rest," said Wallace.



New Straits Times